Fire causes substantial damage at Tata Steel UK's plant in Wales

Emergency fire crews on Thursday continued to battle a blaze at Tata Steel UK's steelworks at Port Talbot in south Wales, which a workers' union said had caused "substantial damage".

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service rushed several firefighters to the site on Wednesday evening and soon confirmed that on-site workers had all been accounted for and safely evacuated.

The company said emergency services remain on site and are working with local teams to completely "extinguish the fire".

"The incident is not related to the safe and successful demolition of the empty, redundant Gas Holder earlier yesterday (Wednesday) evening," reads a Tata Steel UK statement.

"We would like to thank local site teams and the emergency services for their prompt and professional action," it adds. Unite workers' union general secretary Sharon Graham confirmed that no one was injured in the fire after workers were evacuated safely. "The fire did cause substantial damage to a vital production line. Measures must now be put in place to protect jobs both at Tata and down the supply chain during any period of disruption," said Graham. "Meanwhile we are asking Tata and the government to ensure that operations are rebuilt as swiftly as possible," she said. Unite's Wales secretary Peter Hughes added that the union is committed to working with the company to "ensure the long-term future of Port Talbot and the entire Tata operation in the UK".

Residents based near the steelworks, one of the world's largest, have been advised to keep windows and doors shut though the air quality is not believed to have been severely impacted. "Large plumes of smoke are visible in the area. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible," South Wales Police said. In October 2024, Tata Steel ceased ironmaking at its Port Talbot site and temporarily paused steelmaking pending the construction of a 3.2Mtpa Electric Arc Furnace, due to be commissioned late in 2027 or early 2028. Meanwhile, the business is expected to import slab and hot rolled coil to support manufacturing and distribution operations at sites across Wales, England and Northern Ireland as well as Norway, Sweden, France, Germany and the UAE.