Fitch upgrades Shriram Finance long term foreign currency ratings to BBB

Shriram Finance (SFL) on Tuesday said Fitch Ratings has upgraded its long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to BBB- from BB+, with a stable outlook, following Japan-based MUFG Bank acquiring a 20 per cent stake in the lender for nearly Rs 40,000 crore. Fitch also upgraded the company’s short-term IDR to F3 from B and its senior secured rating to BBB-, while removing the ratings from Rating Watch Positive.

The upgrade factors in improved capitalisation, enhanced funding access, and expectations of stronger external support following MUFG’s 20 per cent stake acquisition. The Japanese lender’s investment has strengthened Shriram Finance’s capital base, with debt-to-tangible equity declining to 2.5 times from 4.2 times prior to the infusion.

“MUFG views India as a strategic market, supported by the country's favourable long-term growth outlook. Fitch believes SFL is one of MUFG's key growth vehicles in India, given SFL's established local franchise in the fast-growing SME and retail lending segments. We expect MUFG's strategic coordination with SFL and shareholder oversight to be structured through MUFG's right to nominate two board directors and place six of its employees with SFL,” said Fitch Ratings. Fitch said the company’s standalone credit profile remains among the strongest in India’s non-bank financial sector, supported by its established franchise in used commercial vehicle financing, diversified funding profile, and consistent profitability.