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Flexible workspace firm IndiQube takes 150,000 sq ft on lease in Chennai

The flexible workspace operator has leased 150,000 sq ft in Chennai's Perungudi area, with total rental commitments estimated at ₹235 crore over 15 years

IndiQube Spaces (Photo: Company Website)
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IndiQube has leased the space in SRH Experience Tower, Perungudi, from SRH Mota Star Promoters Private Limited | (Photo: Company Website)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Flexible workspace operator IndiQube Spaces has leased office space spanning 150,000 square feet in Chennai, with a rental outgo of ₹235 crore over a lease tenure of 15 years.
 
According to deal-related documents accessed through Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the sub-lease deed covers the ground floor and floors 2B to 11. The initial monthly rent is ₹96.6 lakh, at ₹64 per square foot, and will escalate by 15 per cent every three years.
 
IndiQube has leased the space in SRH Experience Tower, Perungudi, from SRH Mota Star Promoters Private Limited. The company also paid a security deposit of ₹7.73 crore for the lease, which commenced on March 9, 2026.
 
“The sublessor (SRH Mota Star Promoters Private Limited), having fully understood the business model of the sub-lessee (IndiQube), which is sub-leasing the fully fitted-out premises in part or in full to third parties, has offered to lease the schedule premises to the sub-lessee, so that the sub-lessee can sub-lease it to third-party organisations/entities after customising the fit-outs of the sub-leased portions as per the requirements of the third-party entities,” the agreement noted.
 
Business Standard's email queries sent to IndiQube remained unanswered.
 
As of March 2026, IndiQube was present across 17 Indian cities with 130 centres and 215,000 seats, spanning 9.66 million square feet (msf). Its revenue for FY26 stood at ₹1,469 crore, up 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company's profit after tax for the same period surged 145 per cent YoY to ₹125 crore.
 
As of March 2026, IndiQube had 17 centres spanning 1.20 msf and 27,000 seats in Chennai. The company crossed ₹400 crore in fourth-quarter revenue, registering 35.2 per cent YoY growth, and now derives 19.2 per cent of its revenue from value-added services, the highest such share among listed operators.
 
India's flex office space crossed the 100 msf mark as the sector ended FY26 at its strongest commercial footing yet, marked by robust revenue growth, expanding profitability, sustained occupancy levels, and increasing enterprise adoption, according to a report by myHQ.
 
Ratings agency Crisil has projected sector capacity at 140-145 msf by FY28.
 
   

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Topics :IndiQubeChennaiReal Estate

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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