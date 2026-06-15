Flexible workspace firm IndiQube takes 150,000 sq ft on lease in Chennai

“The sublessor (SRH Mota Star Promoters Private Limited), having fully understood the business model of the sub-lessee (IndiQube), which is sub-leasing the fully fitted-out premises in part or in full to third parties, has offered to lease the schedule premises to the sub-lessee, so that the sub-lessee can sub-lease it to third-party organisations/entities after customising the fit-outs of the sub-leased portions as per the requirements of the third-party entities,” the agreement noted.