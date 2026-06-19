Flipkart beauty category grows 50% as non-metro cities drive demand

Beauty and Personal Care on e-commerce platform Flipkart has grown 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with non-metro cities driving more than half of the demand, said Nishant Dalal, vice-president, consumables, FMCG and healthcare, and head of Beauty and General Merchandise (BGM) at Flipkart Marketplace.

Speaking with Business Standard on the sidelines of Glam Up 2026, the company's flagship beauty event, Dalal said, “Beauty and personal care is one of the fastest-growing markets in general. Within that, Tier-II and beyond is something that's really driving the growth. For us, Tier-II-plus cities are growing at 60 per cent.”

Dalal added that nearly two in three beauty searches on Flipkart originate from non-metro cities such as Cuttack, Bardhaman, Gorakhpur, Kottayam, Guntur, Jamnagar and Sangli. On the platform, Gen Z is driving nearly 60 per cent of all beauty purchases.

As part of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) category, Flipkart gets almost 35 per cent of its business from the beauty segment. The platform said it sells nearly 12 beauty products every second. The category's growth spans multiple segments. Premium beauty has grown more than 60 per cent YoY, while perfumes have seen growth of more than 45 per cent. Men's grooming has emerged as a key category, growing 65 per cent. Flipkart currently hosts more than 1,000 beauty brands on its platform, with the number increasing by 10-15 per cent annually, Dalal said. The company has already onboarded more than 100 international beauty brands this year, including Korean beauty labels such as Beauty of Joseon and Skin1004, and plans to add another 100 brands by the end of the year.

Dalal said Flipkart's strategy is focused on making global beauty brands accessible across India, particularly in smaller cities where demand for international products is rising rapidly. India's beauty market is currently estimated at $27 billion and is expected to reach $39 billion by 2030, according to Dalal. “The size of the opportunity is massive, which is why we are investing heavily in education, awareness and bringing global, influencer-led and D2C brands onto the platform,” he said. To drive discovery and conversion, Flipkart has rolled out several technology-led initiatives, including AI-powered features, virtual make-up try-ons, and a stronger focus on video commerce and influencer-led shopping.