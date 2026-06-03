Flipkart bets on payments, biometrics and loyalty ahead of IPO push plans

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of the company, reported revenue of ₹20,493 crore in FY25, a 14 per cent increase over the previous year. Net losses narrowed 37 per cent to ₹1,494 crore, according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies. India's e-commerce market could nearly triple to between $174 billion and $214 billion by fiscal 2030, from about $70 billion in fiscal 2025, according to ICICI Securities.
Flipkart accounted for an estimated 50-60 per cent of industry gross merchandise value (GMV) and led the market in monthly active users, with roughly 220 million to 240 million users, according to the same report.