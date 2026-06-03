Flipkart bets on payments, biometrics and loyalty ahead of IPO push plans

Flipkart is betting on biometric authentication as the next major shift in how customers pay. Arora said OTP-based authentication, while a significant early innovation, has increasingly become a target for fraud — ranging from social-engineering scams to malware that intercepts one-time passwords. The company is therefore focusing on biometrics through partnerships with PayU and Axis Bank, with the ambition that a large share of repeat customers will adopt biometric payments over time. OTPs, he said, are unlikely to disappear entirely and may instead become a backup authentication method.