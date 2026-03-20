Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman to step down, Ravi Iyer to lead transition

Sriram Venkataraman, chief financial officer of Flipkart Group is stepping down, the ecommerce company said on Friday. To ensure a smooth transition, Venkataraman will remain for a period while Ravi Iyer, CFO of Flipkart, oversees the broader finance organisation.

“Sriram has been a valued member of the leadership team and has played an important role in strengthening our finance organisation over the years. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the very best for the future,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group.

Venkataraman said: “It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey and to work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of what we have built together and wish the company continued success in the years ahead.”

Flipkart appointed Nishant Verman as senior vice-president, corporate development and partnerships. Verman returns to Flipkart after founding Bzaar, a cross-border exports platform. He has previously worked in Microsoft’s corporate development team and in technology investment banking at Morgan Stanley. The Walmart-owned ecommerce firm has been strengthening its leadership and operations as it prepares for a public listing. Recent appointments include Jason Chappel as vice-president and group controller, Amer Hussain as vice-president of supply chain for grocery and Flipkart Minutes, Jane Duke as chief ethics and compliance officer, and Vipin Kapooria and Yogita Shanbhag in senior roles. Former Meta executive Dan Neary joined Flipkart’s board in December.