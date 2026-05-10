Flipkart deploys AI tools to scale small-town sellers across India

Flipkart is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help small-town Indian sellers grow nationally. The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform plans to empower its 1.4 million sellers in a bid to strengthen its market position ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO). “The key differentiator will be the speed of technology adoption,” said Sakait Chaudhary, the company's head of softlines, grocery and marketplace. The company has built AI-driven dashboards that offer real-time support in Hindi and other regional languages. This gives sellers in smaller cities access to demand forecasting, pricing intelligence, and trend analysis previously unavailable to businesses of their scale.

Sellers can now ask voice-enabled systems what to manufacture, when to stock inventory, and how to price products — guidance that has helped some businesses scale within weeks, added Chaudhary. “Today, we are able to reach almost every seller on a real-time basis,” said Chaudhary. “We understand their problems and will respond to queries.” The push reflects a broader structural shift in Indian e-commerce. This comes as the industry races towards a projected $250 billion market by 2030, up from about $90 billion now, according to a report by Google and Deloitte. This growth is increasingly being driven not from metros but Tier II, III and IV cities, where first-time entrepreneurs and artisan communities are building digital-first brands with national reach.

The report said AI will be a key lever in this journey, as algorithms hyper-personalise shoppers’ demands by streamlining operations and simplifying shopper decision-making. This may lead to a 30–35 per cent increase in profitability. Facing competition from Amazon, Reliance's JioMart, and Tata Group's digital commerce platforms, Flipkart argued its edge lies in execution speed and an entrenched presence in non-metros. Sellers can interact with Flipkart's AI systems in Hindi and other regional languages through voice-enabled dashboards to ask about product demand, pricing trends, and future sales opportunities. Sellers entering categories such as ethnic kurtas, for instance, can receive AI-generated insights on colours and demand patterns for the months ahead.

The practical impact has been swift in some cases. One seller, after asking the platform what products could be manufactured using existing capacity, was advised to produce mosquito nets ahead of summer demand. Within about 45 days, the seller set up production with family members and began selling on Flipkart. “Such insights are helping small sellers translate market intelligence into businesses much faster and scale more rapidly,” said Chaudhary. Flipkart has also focused on simplifying onboarding and day-to-day operations. Sellers can now upload products within seconds, while automated rate cards cover margins, commissions, shipping, and returns. New product selection on the platform has doubled over the last two years. The company has also introduced the ‘Next Gen programme’, a seller dashboard that provides region-wise demand trends, pricing intelligence, and consumer preferences to help businesses scale and diversify.

The results in smaller markets have been significant. Sellers from Tier II markets have recorded growth of more than 80–85 per cent, while sellers from Tier III and IV towns have grown over 40–45 per cent. New seller additions in these markets have doubled, with brands from smaller cities posting 2X–3X growth. About 30 per cent of Flipkart's sellers now come from Tier II, III and IV markets, contributing a broad range of products for customers nationwide. The momentum is visible at the local level. In Saharanpur, a town known for wooden handicrafts, Flipkart set up a seller education hub that helped artisans bring products online-- participating sellers grew nearly 10X within three months. Chaudhary said the broader shift reflects how younger entrepreneurs in smaller towns are increasingly building businesses and creating jobs closer to home.

That pattern is evident among individual sellers. Orika Spices, based in Sonepat, Haryana, has been building digital-first brands on Flipkart since 2021–22, with Marinade Mixes and Lemonades emerging as customer favourites.“Flipkart's Next Gen programme and platform-led initiatives helped us witness 5X growth since joining,” said Akshita Budhiraja, co-founder of Orika Spices. Arthi Raguram, founder of Deyga Natural Skincare from Erode, Tamil Nadu, joined Flipkart in 2023. Products including Beetroot Lip Balm and Aloe Vera Gel have become customer favourites on the platform. “Flipkart's marketing and seller tools, insights and analytics supported us in taking business decisions,” said Raguram.