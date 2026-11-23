Homegrown e-commerce (ecom) platform Flipkart on Monday said it had doubled its last-mile electric vehicle (EV) fleet to 42,000 this year, from over 20,000 in 2025. This marks progress towards the company's commitment to an electric last-mile fleet by 2030 under the Climate Group's EV100 initiative.

Electric two-wheelers accounted for about 77 per cent of the fleet, driven by growth in the company's quick commerce business, Flipkart Minutes. The remaining nearly 20 per cent of the fleet is part of the company's ecom delivery network. The growth in the EV fleet was led by metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Gurugram.

Commenting on the development, Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer of Flipkart Group, said, "A rider who has tried an EV is nearly four times more likely to switch, so our job is to make that first try easy. Doubling our fleet this festive season shows riders are ready when the switch is practical, and we will keep building this with our Wishmasters (delivery partners) and partners." In addition, an internal company survey of over 9,400 delivery partners, including EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle users, found that the intent to switch was nearly four times higher among respondents who had tried an EV.

According to the survey, among EV riders, 59 per cent cited cost savings as a key motivation, while charging access remains an operational need. Among ICE riders, 55 per cent said financial support such as EMI (equated monthly instalment) loans, down-payment assistance or a daily EMI option would encourage them to switch. Awareness of government incentives was higher among EV riders (58 per cent) than non-EV riders (37 per cent). Flipkart said it supports its delivery partners through training, awareness drives, nationwide EV roadshows and digital learning on the incentives and financing options available to them. EV Assist, launched earlier this year, connects delivery partners with electric two-wheeler rental providers so they can adopt an EV without buying a vehicle upfront. “It has seen strong demand in Delhi-NCR, Patna and Bengaluru,” the company said. On charging, Flipkart is working with YUMA, a battery-swapping company, and other ecosystem partners on charging infrastructure across its hubs and micro-fulfilment centres.