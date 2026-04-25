Flipkart elevates senior executives ahead of potential IPO launch

Flipkart has promoted a cohort of senior executives, strengthening its leadership bench as it prepares for its next phase of growth and a potential initial public offering as early as next year.

“As we build the next phase of Flipkart, depth of leadership and execution at scale becomes increasingly important,” Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy wrote in a note to employees seen by Business Standard, announcing the changes. “Our progress has always been driven by leaders who combine strong business ownership with the ability to navigate complexity and deliver consistently.”

The Walmart-owned e-commerce company elevated Kunal Gupta to senior vice president, highlighting his track record of driving turnarounds and building sustainable, high-growth operations across categories. Gupta, who currently leads the quick commerce arm Minutes and grocery businesses, has previously transformed Fashion, Mobiles and Large Appliances, strengthening growth engines and delivering consistent gains. He is recognised for navigating complex category and supply-chain challenges, particularly in fast-evolving businesses, combining operational rigour with a culture of ownership and innovation.

In a separate set of vice president promotions, Flipkart elevated Anurag Nair, Gaurav Patwari, Nishitkumar Mehta and Tafeem Uddin Siddiqui, reflecting its push to deepen leadership across categories, travel, enterprise systems and policy. Nair, who joined Flipkart eight years ago, now leads small home appliances (SHA) and large appliances (ACs, washing machines and refrigerators). He has demonstrated versatility across categories, driving initiatives such as the RFQ-led (Request for Quotations) procurement model and the “Happy Attach” programme, which have significantly enhanced customer value and service experience. He also engineered a dominant performance in the accessories business and has focused on premiumisation and scaling disruptive bets, transforming SHA into a structural growth engine.

Patwari, chief business officer at Cleartrip, has been instrumental in the platform’s growth over the past four years. He led the transformation that established Cleartrip as India’s second-largest online travel agent while significantly improving profitability. With over 23 years in the travel industry, Patwari brings deep market expertise and a sharp understanding of industry dynamics, balancing long-term strategic roadmaps with consistent near-term performance. He has also been a key driver of internal people and culture initiatives that have supported learning and growth. Mehta, who heads Enterprise Business Solutions (EBS) for Flipkart Group, has driven end-to-end service transformation across the organisation. Since joining EBS, he has spearheaded critical initiatives, including the Oracle-to-Fusion upgrade and the design of accounting processes for NBFC, Myntra Now, Project Key, and the “zero ops” initiatives for Controllership. Prior to joining EBS, Mehta spent more than four years in CFO roles across Flipkart Health and has held multiple roles across FP&A. He is widely regarded as a trusted business advisor and thought leader within the company.