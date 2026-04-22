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Flipkart expands circular push into fashion with denim take-back plan

'Swap on Jeans' rollout targets textile waste and expands to over 260 pin codes as Flipkart integrates recycling into the purchase journey through its recommerce platform

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Flipkart said its move comes as textile waste in India—over 70 lakh tonnes annually, nearly 60 per cent from consumers—continues to strain recycling systems. (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 5:23 PM IST
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Ecommerce firm Flipkart is expanding its circular-economy push in the fashion segment with a denim take-back programme under its recommerce arm, Flipkart Reset.
 
Under the “Swap on Jeans” initiative, customers can exchange used denim while making a purchase, with doorstep pickup enabled through Flipkart’s last-mile delivery network. The programme, which launched in Bengaluru, has expanded to over 260 pin codes across the city and Delhi-NCR, integrating recycling into the buying process through partnerships focused on reuse and upcycling.
 
Flipkart said India generates over 70 lakh tonnes of textile waste annually, nearly 60 per cent of it consumer-linked, putting pressure on already strained recycling systems. While much of this waste is collected informally, only about half is diverted from landfills, with fragmented collection and limited return pathways constraining reuse.
 
“Given this context, initiatives like ‘Swap on Jeans’ play a critical role in embedding circularity into everyday purchase decisions, making responsible disposal more accessible, convenient and scalable for consumers,” the company said. “Through this, Flipkart aims to strengthen textile recycling by addressing collection gaps and building a value-recovery framework that turns waste into a sustainable asset, with plans to expand to more pin codes and additional textile categories.”
 
Flipkart Reset initially focused on mobiles, electronics and large appliances, building a structured recommerce model amid rising consumption and waste. The platform uses tech-enabled exchanges, including AI-led diagnostics and standardised valuation, to offer instant value and seamless upgrades. By integrating exchange, refurbishment and recycling, the platform helps extend product lifecycles while enabling customers to unlock value from used goods. The model is now being extended to categories such as textiles.

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Topics :FlipkartTextilesCompany News

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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