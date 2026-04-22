Flipkart expands circular push into fashion with denim take-back plan

Ecommerce firm Flipkart is expanding its circular-economy push in the fashion segment with a denim take-back programme under its recommerce arm, Flipkart Reset.

Under the “Swap on Jeans” initiative, customers can exchange used denim while making a purchase, with doorstep pickup enabled through Flipkart’s last-mile delivery network. The programme, which launched in Bengaluru, has expanded to over 260 pin codes across the city and Delhi-NCR, integrating recycling into the buying process through partnerships focused on reuse and upcycling.

Flipkart said India generates over 70 lakh tonnes of textile waste annually, nearly 60 per cent of it consumer-linked, putting pressure on already strained recycling systems. While much of this waste is collected informally, only about half is diverted from landfills, with fragmented collection and limited return pathways constraining reuse.