Flipkart expands zero-commission policy for sellers across fashion category

Flipkart has expanded its zero-commission policy for fashion sellers to cover products across all price points, broadening an incentive that was previously limited to items priced at ₹1,000 or less. The move is expected to reduce costs for merchants, encourage a wider range of sellers to list products on the platform, and expand the selection of fashion merchandise available to shoppers, including higher-priced items.

The expanded policy will apply to about 90,000 active fashion sellers on Flipkart, including small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands, allowing them to retain a larger share of sales. The company said sellers will also have access to artificial intelligence-powered tools that provide demand forecasts, trend insights and catalogue management features to help them expand their product offerings.

“By extending this seller-first initiative across the entire fashion category, we are making a long-term investment in our sellers so they can invest more confidently in innovation, assortment expansion and brand building,” said Kapil Thirani, vice-president, Flipkart Fashion. “As they grow, customers benefit from greater choice, faster access to new trends and better value. That's the virtuous cycle we want to strengthen.” Fashion has become one of India's fastest-growing online retail categories, with thousands of small businesses, homegrown brands and emerging designers selling through e-commerce platforms. Flipkart said extending its zero-commission policy across the category is intended to help sellers expand their product offerings while giving shoppers a broader selection across price points, including premium fashion.

Flipkart said that on the e-commerce platform, fashion categories include apparel, footwear, accessories (handbag, wallets, etc.), watches, sunglasses, and jewellery items. Earlier, for fashion products, the platform was charging an average commission ranging 14-18 per cent, but that has now been nullified. The move also reflects shifting consumer preferences. Gen Z now accounts for nearly 50 per cent of Flipkart Fashion's customer base, according to the company, as younger shoppers increasingly drive demand for a wider range of styles and brands. In March, Amazon India announced a fee reduction aimed at accelerating growth for millions of sellers across the country. Building on last year's fee revision, the e-commerce company expanded zero-referral fee coverage more than tenfold, from 12 million products in 2025 to more than 125 million products priced below ₹1,000 across over 1,800 categories.