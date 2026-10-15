Flipkart narrows FY26 losses as revenue rises 18%, margins improve

Flipkart Group narrowed its losses in the year ended March 2026 as revenue rose 18 per cent and margins improved, according to consolidated results published by the Walmart-backed e-commerce company as part of its move to redomicile in India, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Adjusted Ebitda improved by roughly ₹1,500 crore, while the adjusted operating margin improved by 2.3 percentage points to negative 5.4 per cent, helped by a 23 per cent increase in gross margin and lower overheads.

Its advertising business grew 31 per cent.

Higher finance costs, derecognition of deferred tax assets recognised in earlier periods and certain one-off exceptional items, however, limited the reduction in net loss to about ₹180 crore.

Adjusted operating business losses before finance costs, tax, other income and exceptional items narrowed by approximately ₹1,600 crore year-on-year, a reduction of about 17 per cent. The improvement in gross margins reflected better unit economics. At the profit-after-tax level, however, gains were moderated by higher finance costs, the derecognition of deferred tax assets recognised in earlier periods and certain one-off exceptional items. The results have been published under Flipkart Internet Private Limited and reflect the group’s performance for the year ended March 2026. They provide a historical view of the business rather than a current trading update. Flipkart Group comprises several business verticals, including Flipkart, Myntra and Cleartrip.