Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkataraman quits; Nishant Verman rejoins as SVP

E-commerce major Flipkart on Friday said its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sriram Venkataraman will be stepping down from his role.

Venkataraman will remain with the company "for a period of time" to ensure continuity and a smooth transition, a company statement said.

During this interim period, Ravi Iyer, CFO of Flipkart, will oversee the broader finance organisation, the statement added.

Alongside the top-level transition, the Walmart-backed firm announced the appointment of Nishant Verman, who is rejoining the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Partnerships.

Verman returns to Flipkart following his entrepreneurial venture, Bzaar, a cross-border exports platform. He has previously worked with Microsoft's Corporate Development team and in tech investment banking at Morgan Stanley.