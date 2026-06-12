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Flipkart hires senior tech leaders to strengthen AI, fintech capabilities

The e-commerce company has appointed former leaders from Swiggy, Mastercard and Razorpay to bolster its artificial intelligence, data science, payments and engineering functions

(L-R) Goda Ramkumar as vice president, data science and AI solutions; Mohan Palisetti as vice president, fintech and payments engineering; and Nitesh Jain as distinguished architect
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(L-R) Goda Ramkumar as vice president, data science and AI solutions; Mohan Palisetti as vice president, fintech and payments engineering; and Nitesh Jain as distinguished architect
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 5:20 PM IST
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Flipkart has added three senior technology leaders as the e-commerce company expands its artificial intelligence (AI), data science and fintech capabilities. The company appointed Goda Ramkumar as vice president, data science and AI solutions; Mohan Palisetti as vice president, fintech and payments engineering; and Nitesh Jain as distinguished architect.
 
Commenting on the appointments, Balaji Thiagarajan, chief product and technology officer, Flipkart, said, “Our investments in technology leadership will help us build more relevant, seamless and trusted experiences for customers while continuing to drive innovation for sellers and partners across the ecosystem.”
 
Ramkumar, who most recently led data science and applied AI at Swiggy, will oversee AI and data science across Flipkart's marketplace operations, trust and safety, planning and fulfilment functions. She previously held leadership roles at Ola and airline software provider Sabre.
 
“I am looking forward to strengthening AI and data science capabilities that are relevant to how India shops, sells and experiences commerce,” said Goda Ramkumar, vice president, data science and AI solutions, Flipkart.
 
Palisetti, a former Mastercard senior vice president of engineering, will oversee Flipkart's fintech and payments engineering operations. He previously held senior technology roles at PayPal, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and D E Shaw.
 
“I am looking forward to scaling payments and fintech experiences that are trusted, inclusive and meaningful for customers across India,” said Palisetti.
 
Jain has joined as distinguished architect and will help shape Flipkart's engineering strategy, with a focus on system reliability, developer productivity and platform architecture. He brings more than two decades of experience building software systems and developer infrastructure, including leadership roles at Razorpay, Angel One and Walmart Global Tech.
 
“I look forward to working with the teams to build systems that are more resilient, efficient and ready for what commerce demands in the coming decade,” said Jain.
 
The appointments follow the hiring of Smita Ojha as vice president of engineering and Amit Sharma as vice president of programme management earlier this year, as Flipkart continues to expand its technology leadership team.
   

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Topics :FlipkartFintechData ScienceLeadershipartifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

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