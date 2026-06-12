Flipkart hires senior tech leaders to strengthen AI, fintech capabilities

Commenting on the appointments, Balaji Thiagarajan, chief product and technology officer, Flipkart, said, “Our investments in technology leadership will help us build more relevant, seamless and trusted experiences for customers while continuing to drive innovation for sellers and partners across the ecosystem.”

Ramkumar, who most recently led data science and applied AI at Swiggy, will oversee AI and data science across Flipkart's marketplace operations, trust and safety, planning and fulfilment functions. She previously held leadership roles at Ola and airline software provider Sabre.

“I am looking forward to strengthening AI and data science capabilities that are relevant to how India shops, sells and experiences commerce,” said Goda Ramkumar, vice president, data science and AI solutions, Flipkart.

Palisetti, a former Mastercard senior vice president of engineering, will oversee Flipkart's fintech and payments engineering operations. He previously held senior technology roles at PayPal, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and D E Shaw.

“I am looking forward to scaling payments and fintech experiences that are trusted, inclusive and meaningful for customers across India,” said Palisetti.