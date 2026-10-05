Flipkart invests in TravClan to strengthen international travel offerings

E-commerce firm Flipkart has taken a minority stake in TravClan, a global B2B travel tech platform. The investment will strengthen international travel supply and expand the holiday packages available to customers across Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel. The companies didn’t reveal the financial details of the deal.

Nishant Verman, SVP, corporate development and partnerships, Flipkart, said investing in TravClan strengthens the company’s ability to offer international holiday packages while deepening travel capabilities. “Travellers today are looking for more than a flight or hotel booking. They want a holiday that is curated around their interests and supported throughout the journey. TravClan’s supplier network and destination capabilities will help us build that experience across Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel,” said Verman.

TravClan powers outbound leisure travel with direct supplier listings across domestic and international destinations. Its tech platform enables over 15,000 travel agents to instantly customise and book real-time packages, hotels, and activities, backed by 24/7 on-ground customer support. By integrating TravClan’s partner network, technology and destination operations, Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel can offer customers a wider range of international holiday packages, supported by on-ground assistance. Arun Bagaria, co-founder and CEO, TravClan, said India is becoming one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world, with travellers taking their first international trips driving a significant part of this growth. “The opportunity lies in making these trips more affordable while maintaining reliable service levels. By contracting directly with suppliers and operating our own ground teams, we are able to offer competitive prices and deliver a consistent experience,” said Bagaria. “This partnership with Flipkart allows us to take affordable travel products to millions of Indians as they embark on their international journeys.”