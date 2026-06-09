Flipkart joins Meta affiliate programme to expand creator-led shopping

Flipkart Group has joined Meta's affiliate partner programme, allowing creators to tag products from Flipkart and Myntra in posts and short-form videos, as the Walmart-owned e-commerce company seeks to expand creator-led shopping in India.

The partnership will enable creators to discover and link products from Flipkart and its fashion platform Myntra directly within content published on Meta's platforms, allowing consumers to move more easily from product discovery to purchase.

The integration will launch on Facebook before expanding to Instagram at a later stage, the companies said.

“Two years ago, Flipkart recognised that Gen Z was rewriting the rules of Indian retail. That discovery was moving from search bars to social feeds, and that creators were becoming the new storefront,” said Ravi Iyer, chief financial officer (CFO), Flipkart Group. “This partnership with Meta is a natural extension of that conviction.”

Arun Srinivas, managing director and country head, Meta India, said: “India is one of the most exciting creator economies in the world, and this partnership with the Flipkart Group reflects our commitment to making that opportunity real for creators of every size.” The partnership underscores the broader shift in how digital commerce is evolving in India — from search-led transactions to discovery-led, creator-influenced shopping. As social platforms become important discovery destinations, especially for Gen Z customers, Flipkart Group is bringing together content, creators, brands, sellers and trusted commerce infrastructure. For shoppers, the experience is simple: They see a product in a creator's post or Reel, tap the product tag and complete the purchase on Flipkart or Myntra. For creators, it creates a structured way to turn recommendations into income by earning commissions from sales generated through their posts. For brands and sellers, it opens up a new route to reach high-intent audiences through content that is more contextual, authentic and culturally relevant.