Flipkart Minutes enters premium grocery segment, launches pvt label Pykd

Ecommerce major Flipkart has entered the gourmet grocery segment through its quick-commerce arm Minutes, adding premium and speciality food products as competition in the industry intensifies, Moneycontrol reported on Saturday.

The company has also launched a private label, Pykd, for the segment, the report said. The premium grocery push is part of a wider shift in the quick commerce industry, coming as other players expand beyond everyday grocery products and look to attract customers with higher-value purchases. Zepto is preparing its premium grocery service Select, while Blinkit has launched Gourmet. Bengaluru-based FirstClub is also focused on premium grocery.

Minutes' Gourmet range expands

Minutes' gourmet range includes cheese, coffee, wood-pressed oils and ghee, ramen and noodles, chocolates, kombucha and boba. Pykd currently offers products such as namkeen and chips, as per the report.

Minutes also plans to add more premium brands to the category, it added. Private label Pykd According to Moneycontrol, Pykd gives Minutes a private-label range alongside products from other brands. This allows Flipkart to sell products under a brand it owns within the gourmet grocery category. The approach is similar to Swiggy Instamart's Noice, which operates as its private label across food and beverage categories, the report said. Premium grocery becomes a focus The shift towards premium grocery comes as qcom firms look for higher-value baskets. Premium products such as speciality coffee, imported cheese, chocolates and premium oils generally sell at higher prices than everyday staples.

India's quick-commerce market is expected to grow from about $10-11 billion currently to around $65-70 billion by 2030, according to Bain & Company and Flipkart's own 'How India Shops Online 2025' report. Most large quick-commerce platforms now report average order values in the ₹500-700 range, with basket size becoming an important metric as companies focus more on profitability, Business Standard reported last month. Flipkart expands its consumer ecosystem The gourmet grocery launch adds another category to Flipkart's expanding consumer business. The company already operates Minutes and its financial services platform super.money. It is also preparing to enter online food delivery, with a Bengaluru pilot planned before a wider rollout, according to Business Standard.