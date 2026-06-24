Flipkart Minutes hits 1K micro-fulfilment centres as qcom race heats up

Less than two years after launching Flipkart Minutes, Walmart-backed Flipkart has expanded its quick-commerce network to more than 130 cities and 8,000 pincodes, with plans for 1,500 micro-fulfilment centres as it takes on Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart.

Less than two years after launching Flipkart Minutes, Flipkart has expanded its quick-commerce network to 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 130 cities and 8,000 pincodes, as it steps up competition with Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. The company said order volumes have grown fivefold over the past year and that it plans to expand to about 1,500 centres in the coming months.