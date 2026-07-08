Why Flipkart is giving up commission to win more of India's fashion sellers

Flipkart on Wednesday extended zero commission to all fashion products sold on its marketplace, removing the ₹1,000 price ceiling that previously applied to the policy.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce company said the move would cover about 90,000 transacting sellers in fashion, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), homegrown labels, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. Sellers will now be able to list fashion products without paying a commission irrespective of the product’s price, according to a statement from the company.

The company said that by extending zero commission across price points, it is using seller economics as a competitive lever to encourage merchants to expand their ranges and bring more products onto the platform.

“Our role is to create the conditions for them to grow,” Kapil Thirani, vice-president, Flipkart Fashion, said in the statement. “By extending this seller-first initiative across the entire fashion category, we are making a long-term investment in our sellers so they can invest more confidently in innovation, assortment expansion and brand building.” According to Bain & Company’s How India Shops Online 2026 report, India’s e-retail market reached $65–66 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2025, more than doubling over five years, while the country had about 290 million online shoppers. The report found that Gen Z accounted for 40–45 per cent of the shopper base, while Tier-II and smaller cities contributed about 65 per cent of incremental shopper growth in 2025.

Fashion sits at the intersection of these trends. Flipkart said Gen Z now accounts for nearly half of its fashion audience. Bain’s research also found that Gen Z shoppers have a higher share of spending in lifestyle, beauty and electronics than other age groups. Infographic created using ChatGPT By removing commission across price points, Flipkart is effectively lowering one component of the cost of selling on its marketplace. The company’s stated expectation is that sellers will be able to retain additional margins and invest in expanding their ranges and building their brands. Competing for sellers, not just shoppers Zero commission itself is not new to Indian ecommerce. Meesho has made zero commission a core part of its seller proposition and says it charges no commission across product categories. Flipkart widened the competitive field in November 2025 when it introduced zero commission for eligible products priced below ₹1,000.

Amazon India followed with a major fee reset effective March 16 this year, extending zero referral fees from products priced below ₹300 to those priced up to ₹1,000 across more than 1,800 categories. The new structure covers more than 125 million products, including apparel, footwear, and fashion jewellery, according to the company. Infographic created using ChatGPT Flipkart’s latest move takes the contest a step further in fashion because by eliminating the price ceiling, it is extending the incentive beyond the value segment and potentially towards higher-priced homegrown labels and D2C brands. Redseer Strategy Consultants said in a February 2026 analysis that growth is increasingly concentrated at the lower end of the average selling price (ASP) curve. As ASPs rise, growth becomes more fragmented, with mid-priced and premium players tending to track closer to overall category growth and outcomes varying by brand and execution. Removing commission above ₹1,000 could therefore help Flipkart address the challenge of not merely attracting more low-priced supply, but encouraging a deeper assortment across price bands.

The opportunity is large. India’s apparel market, worth more than $70 billion, is expected to reach $130–150 billion by 2030, growing at 10–12 per cent annually, according to Redseer. The consultancy expects branded apparel to account for the majority of spending by then and to grow at more than twice the pace of unbranded apparel. For large marketplaces, capturing that expansion will depend not only on attracting consumers but also on persuading brands and sellers to bring more of their assortment onto their platforms. Where does the money move? Now, the question is what happens to marketplace economics when a traditional source of revenue disappears.