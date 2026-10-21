Flipkart's Big Billion Days draws 9 in 10 shoppers as orders rise 20-22%

Flipkart’s 13th edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2026 concluded with strong growth in customer participation and festive shopping, with orders, units and buyers each growing by approximately 20-22 per cent year-on-year. The 11-day shopping event saw about nine in 10 of India’s online shoppers visiting Flipkart, with unique visitors increasing by nearly 10 per cent compared with last year.

TBBD opened on October 9, with one in 15 of India’s online shoppers visiting Flipkart in the first hour.

The growth cut across cities, age groups and categories. Nearly half of buyers were Gen Z, about 60 per cent came from Tier 2-plus cities, and beauty, grooming and general merchandise buyers rose 40 per cent.

Beauty, grooming and general merchandise buyers rose 40 per cent, and lifestyle buyers rose 12.5 per cent. Large appliances grew 30 per cent year-on-year in the opening hour, and demand for big-ticket items was nearly nine times that of a normal period throughout the sale. The festive basket spanned everyday self-care, fashion and big-ticket purchases. New customers on Flipkart Minutes rose 1.7 times compared with regular days. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Jabalpur and Meerut were among the fastest-growing Tier 2-plus markets, and customers bought well beyond daily essentials, including laptops, gaming tablets and air fryers. Around 31 per cent of transacting sellers saw twofold growth over business as usual during the sale. Sellers from Tier 2-plus markets grew 2.15 times, with Bhiwadi, Panipat, Tirupur and Hisar growing 2.6 times, 2.5 times, 2.1 times and two times, respectively.

The opening hour showed how deeply festive shopping online has taken root in India. Eleven days later, that trend held across cities, categories and sellers. Amazon is also hosting its festive sale event. From women entrepreneurs in Churu and Bhopal to traditional artisans in Jodhpur and Saharanpur, small businesses across India recorded strong sales during the first week of Amazon India's Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2026. Overall seller sales grew 3.5 times compared with business as usual (BAU), while products sold more than twice as fast. New sellers recorded over 2.5 times growth in units sold, while the number of small and medium businesses (SMBs) crossing Rs 10 lakh in sales grew more than fourfold. The festival also witnessed Amazon's highest-ever seller participation, up nearly 30 per cent year-on-year, with over 70 per cent of participating businesses coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This strong performance comes as Amazon continues to make selling simpler and more affordable, including through zero referral fees on products priced below Rs 1,000.