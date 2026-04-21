Flipkart's Ekart expands IKEA partnership to deepen last-mile delivery

Flipkart’s logistics arm Ekart said it is expanding its partnership with the world’s largest furniture retailer IKEA. The collaboration will now handle last-mile deliveries in Chennai, deepening Ekart’s role in managing large-format logistics for enterprise clients. Orders placed in the city through IKEA’s website and app will be delivered using Ekart’s fully electric fleet, marking a shift towards more sustainable, tech-enabled operations. Chennai becomes the second major market under the partnership after its rollout in Delhi-NCR in 2025.
“As large-format retail continues to scale in India, the need for reliable, technology-led logistics partners is becoming increasingly critical,” said Mani Bhushan, chief business officer, Ekart. “Through dedicated infrastructure and an EV-led last-mile network, we are focused on delivering consistent, sustainable logistics solutions at scale.”
As part of this long-term collaboration, Ekart will manage the end-to-end movement of orders across IKEA’s extensive catalogue of over 600 products, including furniture, home décor, large-format furniture and home solutions requiring specialised handling, and household essentials. It will ensure consistent and efficient doorstep delivery for customers across Chennai.
Leveraging a technology-driven fulfilment network and optimised routing capabilities, Ekart will enable deliveries within a 48-hour window, ensuring consistent service levels across large-format, high-involvement deliveries. IKEA customers will benefit from real-time tracking and end-to-end shipment visibility, from fulfilment hub to doorstep, reinforcing reliability and transparency at scale.
“We look forward to deepening this collaboration as we expand our footprint across India,” said Saiba Suri, country customer fulfilment manager, IKEA India.