Flipkart's uncertain IPO timeline leaves employee stock options tied up

Some former Flipkart employees are considering approaching Walmart and the e-commerce company's board for clarity on its long-awaited initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. An uncertain timeline has left the value of their employee stock options tied up.

The listing could be delayed by another one to two years as Walmart, Flipkart Group's parent, remains cautious and takes a wait-and-see approach, the people said.

The concerns come as other consumer companies, including Urban Company and Swiggy, have gone public, while Zepto and Snapdeal have started the IPO process. Flipkart's own path to the public markets remains unclear.

Flipkart is targeting an IPO valuation of about $50 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Some current and former employees are concerned that the delay has left the value they have accumulated through employee stock options tied up, limiting their ability to liquidate their holdings.

Flipkart was valued at about $38.2 billion in the second tranche of its employee stock buyback programme in July this year, according to the sources. That was up 6 per cent from the $36 billion valuation at which it last raised private capital in May 2024. The buyback allowed eligible employees to liquidate up to 5 per cent of vested options. With the IPO timeline unclear, some employees are understood to be asking what the next avenue for liquidity will be and when. “There is a lot of pressure building up because employees don't have clarity about the company's IPO,” said a person familiar with the matter.

Flipkart and Walmart did not respond to email queries by press time. According to some sources, the issue is less about an IPO happening immediately and more about when employees will be able to realise the value of equity accumulated over several years. This is particularly relevant for longer-tenured employees, for whom ESOPs represent a meaningful component of accumulated wealth. They have historically been linked to expectations around a public listing or periodic liquidity events. The uncertainty is also feeding into broader conversations around retention, with some employees understood to be exploring opportunities outside the Group. “There has been some movement at senior levels as well, including chatter around a vice president-level departure and suggestions that a senior vice president-level executive may also be considering a move,” said a person.

Among the executives is Manikandan Rengaswamy Raju, vice president of IT, product and engineering at Flipkart Group, who is exploring outside opportunities and may be leaving, according to a source. The sentiment is heightened by the contrast with the business itself. Flipkart Internet Private Limited, the marketplace arm of Flipkart, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,494.2 crore in FY25, down from ₹2,358.7 crore in FY24, according to financial data sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. The net loss narrowed 36.7 per cent, aided by higher revenue and operating leverage across its marketplace and advertising businesses. Total income rose 14 per cent to ₹20,807.4 crore in FY25 from ₹18,241.6 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 14.4 per cent to ₹20,493.3 crore from ₹17,907.3 crore a year earlier, while other income declined marginally to ₹314.1 crore from ₹334.3 crore.

Flipkart continues to invest across commerce, logistics and newer businesses, while its ultra-fast delivery service, Flipkart Minutes, has expanded rapidly. Flipkart Minutes now operates nearly 1,200 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 150 cities. By year-end, the firm plans to set up about 1,500 micro-fulfilment centres. The service has quadrupled its business over the past year as it marks two years since its August 2024 launch. Tier 2-plus markets are emerging as an important driver of this growth, with the customer base for Minutes growing nearly 25 times year-on-year across cities such as Ambala, Kanpur and Tiruppur. Within the top 10 cities, Flipkart Minutes has already surpassed Swiggy Instamart in both dark store count and pincode coverage. It counted 627 dark stores, compared with Swiggy Instamart's 615, while BigBasket trailed the group with 497, according to a CLSA report.

Flipkart is expanding its delivery network to meet customer demand ahead of its Big Billion Days shopping event in October. The firm is also ramping up seasonal hiring. Flipkart said it has created more than 250,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, including gig workers. Nearly 75,000 of these, or close to 30 per cent, are for people entering the workforce for the first time. Flipkart has also expanded Ekart's supply-chain capacity ahead of The Big Billion Days sale. Ekart has added 14 million cubic feet of warehousing space nationwide, increasing its storage capacity by 50 per cent. Technology and automation upgrades have also increased its peak processing capacity by more than 30 per cent.