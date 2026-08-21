Flipkart sees senior-level churn as uncertainty over IPO timing persists

The exits come at a time when Flipkart has not set a timeline for its public listing. In a conversation with this newspaper last month, Flipkart group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy had said, “The decision on something like an IPO is not my decision. It’s a decision which will be led by the majority of investors and obviously will get discussed at the board. Right now, we’re not there. So we’ve not had these kinds of discussions right now.”