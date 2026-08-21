Flipkart sees senior-level churn as uncertainty over IPO timing persists

As highlighted in Sinha’s case, Swiggy’s quick-commerce (qcom) vertical Instamart is among the businesses that are understood to be in discussions with talent from the broader Flipkart group, sources said.
Another company emerging as a destination for Flipkart employees is First Club, which has raised significant funding. In June this year, the qcom startup raised $55 million in a Series B round led by Peak XV Partners and Sofina, with participation from existing investors such as Accel, RTP Global, and Paramark Ventures. The company, in fact, has itself been founded by a former Flipkart executive, Ayyappan R.
FirstClub has reportedly appointed Sonika Pranay, a former Flipkart Group HR leader with over 15 years of experience, as its head of people & culture.