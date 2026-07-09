Flipkart sees small towns drive premium food demand ahead of IPO push

While premium food adoption initially gained traction in metro cities, Dalal said it is no longer an urban-only phenomenon. Metros such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Kolkata and Thane remain steady contributors to overall food demand, but the next wave of growth is coming from Tier-2 cities and beyond. Cities such as Dhulia, Dharwad, Imphal, Hubli, Ujjain, Mirganj and Laharpur are now witnessing strong demand for categories that traditionally performed well only in larger cities.