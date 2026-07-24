Flipkart set to enter online food delivery with Bengaluru pilot next month

Walmart-owned Flipkart, which is looking to capture a share of the online food delivery market, is preparing to enter the segment with a pilot launch in August-September, according to people familiar with the matter.

The ecommerce major plans to begin operations in Bengaluru before gradually expanding to other cities, the people said. It plans to initially launch the service on the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce before rolling out its own application (app).

While details of the offering are still being finalised, Flipkart is working on a value proposition aimed at both consumers and restaurant partners. The strategy is expected to focus on addressing gaps in the existing food delivery ecosystem rather than directly replicating incumbent models.

“The objective of the company is to ensure that we are able to offer the most relevant and best value proposition to each of those customer segments,” said an executive. Flipkart did not respond to an email query sent by this newspaper. India’s online food delivery market is expected to grow to nearly $25 billion by 2029-30 (from an estimated $9 billion in 2024-25), according to estimates by brokerage firm Jefferies. The company’s move is also in line with its strategy of building a broader consumer internet ecosystem. With businesses spanning ecommerce, fashion (Myntra), travel (Cleartrip), financial technology (Super.money), and quick commerce (Flipkart Minutes), adding food delivery could help increase user engagement and strengthen customer retention across the group’s platforms.

While the country’s food delivery market continues to be dominated by Eternal-owned Zomato and Swiggy, several new and existing players are attempting to carve out a niche with differentiated offerings. Ride-hailing platform Rapido entered the segment earlier this year with a pilot in Bengaluru. It launched Ownly, a zero-commission food delivery platform that does not charge restaurants any commission. Incumbents are also experimenting with new formats to tap new customer segments. For example, Swiggy launched Toing, its affordable food delivery app, in Bengaluru in September last year. Since then, the service has expanded to more than 50 cities, including Delhi-National Capital Region, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nagpur, Patna, Bhopal, and Guwahati. Zomato, meanwhile, operates Bistro, its standalone instant food delivery app.