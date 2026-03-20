Flipkart sets bonus multiplier at 105% as it signals steady performance

Flipkart has set its annual bonus multiplier at 105 per cent for 2025, signalling steady performance as the company continues to focus on execution and growth and prepares for an IPO by next year.

In an internal note to employees, Chief Human Resources Officer Seema Nair said, “Our collective resilience and sharp focus on execution in 2025 have paid off,” adding that the payout reflects “progress across key business, operational, financial and people metrics.”

“We made meaningful progress in our journey toward sustainable profitability while maintaining strong growth momentum,” she said.

The bonus will be paid in March for employees at senior director level and below, while payouts for vice presidents and senior vice presidents will follow the close of the annual performance cycle, according to the note. Flipkart employs about 20,000 people.

The internal communication highlighted continued progress in strengthening core categories and scaling new growth areas. “We have made significant strides in strengthening our core categories and scaling new engines of growth,” Nair said, adding that the company remains focused on execution. “The momentum we’ve built is strong, and we must stay agile to capture the opportunities ahead,” she said. The payout indicates a year of measured progress, with the company pointing to gains across key metrics while continuing its journey toward sustainable profitability. The company, competing with Amazon, Reliance JioMart and Tata’s e-commerce business, has been bolstering its board and streamlining operations in recent months as it prepares for a public debut.

The Indian e-commerce market is expected to reach $325 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent, according to a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci)-Deloitte report. The Flipkart group recently named two senior executives — Jason Chappel joined as vice president and group controller, while Amer Hussain was appointed vice president of supply chain for grocery and Flipkart Minutes. The firm recently announced the appointment of Jane Duke as chief ethics and compliance officer (CECO) for the Flipkart group. In December, Flipkart announced the appointment of former senior Meta executive Dan Neary to its board of directors.