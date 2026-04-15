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Flipkart, Uber tie up to offer SuperCoins rewards on rides to boost loyalty

Users can earn SuperCoins on Uber rides by linking Flipkart accounts, as both platforms expand loyalty programmes into everyday services such as mobility and travel

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The companies are also offering limited-time incentives, including bonus SuperCoins for new or inactive Uber users who complete rides within a specified period after linking accounts. (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
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Flipkart has partnered with Uber to offer loyalty rewards on rides, allowing users to earn SuperCoins on eligible trips by linking their accounts. Users can earn 4 per cent of fares as SuperCoins, capped at 150 coins per ride, with no overall limit. The rewards are credited to Flipkart accounts and can be redeemed across its services, including Cleartrip and Flipkart Minutes. 
The companies are also offering limited-time incentives, including bonus SuperCoins for new or inactive Uber users who complete rides within a specified period after linking accounts. 
The partnership reflects a broader push by consumer platforms to integrate rewards into high-frequency services such as mobility. 
Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Arora, vice president, payments and SuperCoins at Flipkart, said: “SuperCoins is evolving into a broader rewards layer across everyday use cases. Mobility is a natural extension, and this partnership with Uber allows us to integrate more seamlessly into how customers transact daily. Over time, we will continue expanding SuperCoins across categories to drive deeper engagement across the ecosystem.” 
Arnab Kumar, director, business development, Uber India and South Asia, said: “At Uber, we are focused on making everyday mobility more seamless and valuable for our users. This integration with Flipkart allows us to extend additional benefits to riders in a simple and intuitive way, while building on how users engage with everyday services across platforms.”
 
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Topics :FlipkartUberCompany News

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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