Flipkart unifies technology under 'OneTech' push as IPO window nears

Flipkart has increased its investment in AI six-fold this year. The focus is on measurable outcomes rather than experimentation, particularly in return reduction, fraud detection, supply chain efficiency and customer support.
Thiagarajan said the company began its AI deployment with customer support, rolling out bots and co-pilots to improve post-order experience and help agents resolve queries. Similar tools have since been extended to sellers through AI-driven support and "seller intelligence" to aid pricing, promotions and demand insights. Flipkart has also invested in demand forecasting, assortment optimisation, search and recommendations, while scaling AI infrastructure, including GPU (graphics processing unit) capacity and inferencing systems.