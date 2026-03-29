Flipkart unifies technology under 'OneTech' push as IPO window nears

Flipkart is rebuilding its technology infrastructure from the ground up, unifying engineering, product and data functions under an internal initiative called "OneTech" as it races to modernise its platform ahead of a potential initial public offering as early as next year.

At the centre of the overhaul is a shift to artificial intelligence-first architecture—replacing legacy systems with large language models and agentic frameworks while keeping the business running at full scale. Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart's chief product and technology officer, likened the challenge to "changing the engines of a flying plane."

Thiagarajan, a former Google executive with stints at Microsoft, Uber and Yahoo, was appointed to the role in September last year. He took over from Jeyandran Venugopal, who stepped down in February 2025.

"There is a flying plane that has to keep flying. It cannot land because the business is running. And our job is to upgrade that plane in flight, changing the engines," Thiagarajan told Business Standard.

The transformation spans customer experience, supply chain operations and IPO readiness, with Flipkart continuously tightening governance around data security, compliance and fraud detection to meet the heightened scrutiny of public markets. The company is strengthening controls around DPDP standards, PCI compliance and responsible AI, while tightening audit processes and business continuity systems.