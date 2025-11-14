Flipkart unveils zero-commission model for products listed under ₹1,000

E-commerce major Flipkart on Friday introduced a Zero Commission Model for all products priced below Rs 1,000.

The new model also extends to Flipkart's hypervalue platform Shopsy, where zero commission now applies to all products irrespective of price, according to a company statement.

"Under this updated structure, all eligible sellers listing products below Rs 1,000 will not be charged a commission fee. This initiative is aimed at supporting MSMEs, helping them improve customer affordability while managing the cost of doing business more efficiently.

"The zero commission model is now extended to all products on Shopsy, irrespective of price, further solidifying its position as a key enabler for sellers targeting the hypervalue segment and enhancing affordability for customers," Flipkart said, adding that the move could reduce the cost of doing business by up to 30 per cent for sellers.