Food delivery platform Swiggy launches multi-restaurant ordering feature

Ahead of the festive season, food delivery platform Swiggy has announced the launch of the multi-restaurant ordering feature on its application.

According to the company, the feature allows users to combine different cuisines and dishes from up to five restaurants and place an order in one go. In addition to a seamless experience, the feature also ensures better savings as it eliminates the need for separate carts and checkouts, with multiple platform fees.

Each restaurant's order is prepared and delivered independently and shows up as its own tab on one shared tracking screen.

“The feature offers a food court experience in the comfort of your homes, where customers can build and hold multiple carts, compare them side by side, and order from up to five restaurants through a single payment, without repeating checkouts, one-time passwords (OTPs) or payment flows,” the company said in a statement.