Food distributor Sysco adds two board members to advance AI transformation

Sysco on Thursday said ??it has appointed two ​new directors with artificial intelligence and industry expertise, while also ??strengthening board oversight, as the food distributor pushes ahead with its AI-driven transformation.

The move comes as food ‌and restaurant companies ​increasingly adopt AI tools ​to improve demand forecasting, inventory management, supply-chain planning ​and customer service. Here are the details:

Jason Murray, CEO of logistics technology firm Shipium and a former Amazon executive, and Tom ​Ondrof, former CFO of food service company ‌Aramark, will join the board on September 1, ​increasing its size to 13 directors.

The Houston-based company also said its Technology Committee has been renamed ‌the Artificial Intelligence Transformation & ​Technology Committee, with ‌Murray joining the panel.