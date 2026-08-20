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Home / Companies / News / Food distributor Sysco adds two board members to advance AI transformation

Food distributor Sysco adds two board members to advance AI transformation

The move comes as food ‌and restaurant companies ​increasingly adopt AI tools ​to improve demand forecasting, inventory management, supply-chain planning ​and customer service.

Sysco
Sysco
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 11:23 PM IST
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Sysco on Thursday said ??it has appointed two ​new directors with artificial intelligence and industry expertise, while also ??strengthening board oversight, as the food distributor pushes ahead with its AI-driven transformation. 
The move comes as food ‌and restaurant companies ​increasingly adopt AI tools ​to improve demand forecasting, inventory management, supply-chain planning ​and customer service. Here are the details:
  Jason Murray, CEO of logistics technology firm Shipium and a former Amazon executive, and Tom ​Ondrof, former CFO of food service company ‌Aramark, will join the board on September 1, ​increasing its size to 13 directors.
  The Houston-based company also said its Technology Committee has been renamed ‌the Artificial Intelligence Transformation & ​Technology Committee, with ‌Murray joining the panel.
  The company expects $100 million ‌in ??savings from AI, automation and process improvements ​in fiscal 2027, contributing to revenue growth of 6% to 7% and ​adjusted EPS growth of 9% to 11%, per its August outlook.
  Sysco said ‌long-time shareholder D.E. Shaw supports its AI initiatives ‌and expects to participate in the capital raise for the company's planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot.
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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