After N Chandrasekaran's exit, TCS loses its key man on the inside

As Fersht highlights, this could also be an opportunity for competitors, both global and Indian peers. “For Infosys, HCLTech, Cognizant, Wipro, LTM, and the rest of the Indian-heritage IT services pack, the opportunity is not to attack TCS with another version of the old offshore model. It is to approach major TCS accounts with a much more aggressive proposition around AI productivity, vendor consolidation, outcome pricing, and reducing dependence on labour,” he wrote in his LinkedIn post.
For Krithi and Subramanian, the writing is on the wall. This is the time to prove that TCS can survive and thrive without Chandra around.