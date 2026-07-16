Foreign ownership in Adani Enterprise hits record low as locals buy

By Samie Modak

Foreign ownership in Adani Enterprises Ltd. fell to a record low, signaling that domestic investors are becoming a more important source of support for billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship company.

Foreign portfolio investors held a combined 8.8% stake at the end of the June quarter, the lowest since 2009 when Prime Infobase began tracking the data. At its peak, the figure was almost 23% in September 2023 and is now well below the stock’s average foreign holding of more than 18% over the past decade.

The decline reflects exits by several long-term overseas investors, including a recent stake sale by GQG Partners, the US-based investment firm that emerged as an important backer after Hindenburg Research’s short-seller report in January 2023 sparked a selloff that wiped more than $150 billion off the conglomerate’s market value at one point.

GQG’s investments helped restore confidence in the group and marked the start of its recovery. Earlier this year, Adani companies had recouped the losses triggered by the Hindenburg report. Domestic institutions boosted their holdings in Adani Enterprises during the June quarter to 9.3%, exceeding that of foreign funds for the first time, according to Prime Infobase. US prosecutors dropped their case in May against Gautam Adani after accusing him and others in late 2024 of a bribery scheme — allegations he has consistently denied. “The decline in foreign ownership in Adani Enterprises also needs to be viewed in the broader context of foreign investors reducing their exposure to Indian equities,” said Deven Choksey, managing director at DRChoksey FinServ. “Foreign holdings across many large companies have come down over the past few years, and Adani is not an exception. At the same time, domestic mutual funds have been increasing their stakes, supported by strong inflows.”

SBI Funds Management Ltd., the country’s largest mutual fund, picked up a 1.3% stake after GQG sold shares in June. It later increased its investments by subscribing to almost 15% of shares in the group’s recent $1.6 billion fundraising exercise. Adani Enterprises shares have surged more than 40% this year, making them the best performer on India’s Nifty 50 index, though they are still 24% below where they traded before the Hindenburg report. The flagship company serves as the group’s business incubator, drawing heavy investment for its airports, green energy and data center projects. “Domestic institutions are now more comfortable as many of their businesses have moved from being cash consumers to cash generators,” Choksey said. “As the group’s operating performance strengthens further and as global investor sentiment towards India improves, we could see foreign investors once again increase their exposure to the group.”