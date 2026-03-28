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Fortis Healthcare arm receives ₹117 crore income tax demand, weighs appeal

Fortis Hospitals Ltd is in receipt of an income tax order dated March 27, 2026, for AY 2024-25 and a demand of ₹117.04 crore has been raised, it said in a regulatory filing

Fortis Healthcare
The company is evaluating all options, including filing an appeal and rectification application against the said order, it added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 7:42 PM IST
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Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Saturday said its arm Fortis Hospitals Ltd has received a demand notice of Rs 117.04 crore from the income tax authority.

Fortis Hospitals Ltd is in receipt of an income tax order dated March 27, 2026, for AY 2024-25 and a demand of Rs 117.04 crore has been raised, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company is evaluating all options, including filing an appeal and rectification application against the said order, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Income taxFortis HealhcareCompany News

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

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