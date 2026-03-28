Fortis Healthcare arm receives ₹117 crore income tax demand, weighs appeal
Fortis Hospitals Ltd is in receipt of an income tax order dated March 27, 2026, for AY 2024-25 and a demand of ₹117.04 crore has been raised, it said in a regulatory filing
Fortis Hospitals Ltd is in receipt of an income tax order dated March 27, 2026, for AY 2024-25 and a demand of ₹117.04 crore has been raised, it said in a regulatory filing
Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Saturday said its arm Fortis Hospitals Ltd has received a demand notice of Rs 117.04 crore from the income tax authority.
Fortis Hospitals Ltd is in receipt of an income tax order dated March 27, 2026, for AY 2024-25 and a demand of Rs 117.04 crore has been raised, it said in a regulatory filing.
The company is evaluating all options, including filing an appeal and rectification application against the said order, it added.
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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 7:42 PM IST