Fortis Q4 net profit rises 44% on lower exceptional loss, higher revenue

Delhi-headquartered hospital chain Fortis Healthcare on Friday reported a 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) on lower exceptional losses.

The healthcare chain’s profit after tax (PAT) grew to ₹271.19 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹188.02 crore in the same period last year. This comes even as its exceptional losses in the March quarter fell by nearly 76 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,249 crore, down from ₹5,357 crore in Q4 FY25.

The firm’s revenue from operations also rose to ₹2,365 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a 17.8 per cent increase from ₹2,007 crore in Q4 FY25.

The increase in revenue was driven by strong performances in both the hospital and diagnostics businesses. The hospital business posted a 19 per cent Y-o-Y revenue increase in Q4 FY26, supported by growth in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) and improved occupancy. ARPOB rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.56 crore, while occupancy levels reached 68 per cent, compared with 69 per cent in Q4 FY25. “Occupied beds increased to 3,339 compared with 2,855 in Q4 FY25, a growth of 17.0 per cent,” Fortis Healthcare stated in its investor presentation. Key specialities such as renal sciences and orthopaedics reported revenue growth of 22 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

The diagnostics business reported an 11 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, reaching ₹387 crore, on a rise in the group’s revenue from the preventive portfolio. Commenting on the company’s future plans, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer, said that Fortis will continue to progress on its brownfield expansion plans and actively evaluate further inorganic growth opportunities within its focus geographic clusters. “As part of our inorganic growth strategy, we added approximately 500 beds to our network through the acquisitions of People Tree Hospital, Bengaluru; Shrimann Hospital in Jalandhar, Punjab; and through a long-term lease arrangement for the Greater Noida Hospital in Delhi-NCR,” he added.