Fortis signs O&M agreement for 300-bed hospital, enters Odisha market

In a bid to expand its footprint in eastern India, hospital chain Fortis Healthcare on Friday signed an operations and management (O&M) agreement with developer Dion Group to run a 300-bed hospital in Cuttack, Odisha.

The collaboration marks Fortis Healthcare’s first major presence in Odisha and its second major foray into eastern India after Kolkata.

As part of the agreement, the greenfield facility will be positioned as a Centre of Excellence in multispecialty healthcare services, offering tertiary and quaternary care. The hospital is expected to be operational in three years.

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer of Fortis Healthcare, said the upcoming hospital aims to improve access to advanced tertiary care for patients across Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and neighbouring regions.

“This forms part of the company’s broader strategy to expand access to quality healthcare across the country through a combination of brownfield expansion and inorganic growth initiatives, including operations and management agreements and asset-light growth models,” Fortis said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges. The Fortis network currently has about 6,100 operational beds across 36 facilities, including 1,200 O&M beds. Commenting on the agreement, Manoj Sahoo, promoter of Dion Group, said the partnership brings together Fortis’ clinical and operational expertise with Dion’s vision of creating modern healthcare infrastructure for the state. “The project will help address the growing demand for advanced healthcare services and provide patients access to quality medical care closer to home,” he added.