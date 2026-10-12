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France confers highest civilian honour on Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal

The award recognises Mittal's role in strengthening India-France economic ties; the insignia will be conferred at a ceremony in New Delhi on October 28

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 12:52 PM IST
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French President Emmanuel Macron has named Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, a Chevalier de l’Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour). The honour recognises his contributions to strengthening economic ties between India and France, as well as his work in telecommunications and digital infrastructure. 
Bharti Enterprises announced on Monday that the insignia will be conferred at a ceremony at the French Embassy in New Delhi on October 28. 
Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Légion d’honneur is France’s highest national order of merit. The distinction is awarded for outstanding contributions across fields including public service, business, culture and science. 
French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou said Mittal had maintained ties with France for more than three decades, dating back to the early years of Bharti Airtel in 1992. He also cited Mittal’s current role as vice-chairman of Eutelsat, the Paris-headquartered satellite communications company, as an example of the continuing business links between the two countries. 
In a statement, Mittal said his association with France began in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux partnered with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India. He said his current role at Eutelsat had extended that association into satellite communications. 
Bharti Space Limited participated in Eutelsat’s capital raise in November 2025 and holds a 17.88 per cent stake, making it the largest private shareholder of the company, according to an announcement. 
Mittal was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2007. In 2024, he also became the first Indian citizen to receive an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) from King Charles III.
 
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Topics :Sunil Bharti MittalBharti EnterprisesIndia-FranceFranceEmmanuel MacronBS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

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