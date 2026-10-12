France confers highest civilian honour on Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal

Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Légion d’honneur is France’s highest national order of merit. The distinction is awarded for outstanding contributions across fields including public service, business, culture and science.

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou said Mittal had maintained ties with France for more than three decades, dating back to the early years of Bharti Airtel in 1992. He also cited Mittal’s current role as vice-chairman of Eutelsat, the Paris-headquartered satellite communications company, as an example of the continuing business links between the two countries.

In a statement, Mittal said his association with France began in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux partnered with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India. He said his current role at Eutelsat had extended that association into satellite communications.

Bharti Space Limited participated in Eutelsat’s capital raise in November 2025 and holds a 17.88 per cent stake, making it the largest private shareholder of the company, according to an announcement.