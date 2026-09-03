France's Carrefour returns to India, open to acquisitions for growth

Lasfargues: The biggest difference from our stores in other markets is that there are categories we do not offer in Noida and possibly in future stores as well. These include meat, fish and alcohol, primarily because of licensing requirements and differences in customer habits.
For example, in France, Spain and Argentina, you will find meat, fish, alcohol and spirits in our stores.
The second major difference is the pricing system. India is, to my knowledge, the only market where the price is printed on the package as maximum retail price (MRP), and retailers then offer discounts on that. In other markets, prices are not printed, which gives us the flexibility to change prices every week or month.