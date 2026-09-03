France's Carrefour returns to India, open to acquisitions for growth

You have said you are happy with the first few days of sales. Could you tell us about the store — its size, what it stocks, and how it differs from your stores in other markets?

French retailer Carrefour makes its second entry into India with Apparel Group as it opens its first store, of 50,000 square feet, in Greater Noida West. As it plans to expand in India via the cluster model approach, Patrick Lasfargues , executive director (international partnership), and Nilesh Ved , chairman of APPCORP Holding, owner of Apparel Group, speak to Sharleen D’Souza on the phone about the firm’s India plans. Edited excerpts:

The second major difference is the pricing system. India is, to my knowledge, the only market where the price is printed on the package as maximum retail price (MRP), and retailers then offer discounts on that. In other markets, prices are not printed, which gives us the flexibility to change prices every week or month.

For example, in France, Spain and Argentina, you will find meat, fish, alcohol and spirits in our stores.

Lasfargues: The biggest difference from our stores in other markets is that there are categories we do not offer in Noida and possibly in future stores as well. These include meat, fish and alcohol, primarily because of licensing requirements and differences in customer habits.

The way the team at Apparel Group and the franchisee has managed this in India is impressive. There are strong promotions, with discounts of 30 per cent or 50 per cent against the MRP. The execution has been very good, and this is something quite specific to the Indian market.

What is the size of the Noida store?

Lasfargues: The store is spread over 50,000 square ft. It has around 15,000 stock-keeping units and employs more than 180 people, in addition to about 60 promoters.