French watchmaker Pierre Lannier targets ₹10 crore India revenue

Paris-based watchmaker Pierre Lannier, which has recently entered the Indian market, expects to generate €1 million (about Rs 10 crore) in revenue within the first 12 months of operations, with nearly 30 per cent of that earmarked for investments in brand-building, retail expansion and market development, founder and chief executive officer Pierre Burgun told Business Standard.

The company, which has entered India in the affordable premium segment with watches priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 40,000, is betting on rising disposable income and a young consumer base to establish itself as a long-term player in the country’s growing watch market.

“India is one of the most strategic markets for us. In the watch industry today, everyone is looking at India. One could say India is becoming the new China for watchmaking, and India is the market of the future,” Pierre Burgun, founder and chief executive officer at Pierre Lannier, told Business Standard. The brand is currently present across about 60–62 stores in 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad, through multi-brand retail partnerships with Just In Time. In the near future, it is considering partnerships with other multi-brand retailers. In the last few years, many international brands have been tapping the Indian market to expand their base. Herbelin entered in 2024 through Helios by Titan, Bell & Ross tied up with Ethos in 2023 for its India launch, and Briston entered in early 2026 with Just In Time.

On the expansion front, Pierre Lannier plans to scale to nearly 200 stores via points of sale over the next two years by expanding beyond metros into emerging consumption centres. Travel retail may follow at a later phase. Unlike several new-age watch brands that prioritise online channels, the French watchmaker is adopting a retailer-led expansion strategy, a model the company has followed since its founding in 1977. Drawing on his learnings, Burgun said, “We grew with retailers and we continue to believe physical retail is essential. Online is important, but watches remain a product customers like to experience.”

For India, improving purchasing power and an expanding middle class are central to the company’s global strategy. Burgun said Pierre Lannier is positioning itself as an accessible European brand offering “French flair” at attainable prices rather than competing in the high-luxury space dominated by Swiss watchmakers. The company sees a gap in India’s watch market between mass-produced Asian brands and expensive Swiss labels. French watchmaking, Burgun noted, remains relatively underrepresented. “Consumers know Swiss, Japanese or Chinese watches. French watches are still rare here, and that gives us an opportunity to offer something different, a piece of Paris,” he added.

Pierre Lannier’s India portfolio currently skews towards women’s watches, which account for about 60 per cent of offerings, reflecting growing demand. Quartz models currently dominate sales, while automatic watches make up around 20 per cent of the portfolio since the brand’s pilot launch in July 2025 to test the market. The company expects automatic watches to expand to nearly 50 per cent of its portfolio in the near term. The brand launches 80 new models worldwide on an annual basis, though only selected collections will be introduced in India. Limited-edition India-driven launches, including festive releases around Diwali, are also on the cards.

Speaking about entry into smartwatches, Burgun said that, globally, growing smartwatch adoption has paradoxically revived interest in traditional mechanical watches. “Automatic watches offer emotion and craftsmanship. When made affordable, people rediscover the beauty of mechanical watchmaking,” he said. Reflecting its legacy-driven philosophy, manufacturing will continue to remain in France, with the company viewing the “Made in France” label as central to its brand identity. Despite global economic uncertainty affecting consumer spending in several markets, Burgun remains optimistic about India’s trajectory. He expects India to emerge as one of Pierre Lannier’s largest global markets within four to five years, next to its home market of France.