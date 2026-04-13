FruBon parent Dev Milk Foods gets funding from Fireside Ventures, investors

Dev Milk Foods, the entity behind the consumer dairy and ice cream brand FruBon, has raised funding from Fireside Ventures, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and a group of angel investors, the company said on Monday, but did not disclose the size of the capital raise.

The fundraise would be utilised to expand distribution and strengthen ice cream and value-added dairy portfolio. It will accelerate market expansion, scale manufacturing capabilities, and drive product innovation across north and west India.

Announcing the funding from Fireside Ventures, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and a group of angel investors, Dev Milk Foods, in a release, said the investment marks a significant milestone in the growth journey as the company continues to strengthen its presence in the ice cream and value-added dairy segment across north India.