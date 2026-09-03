FSSAI takes action against British Life Sciences over expired infant food

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) has initiated enforcement action against Bengaluru-based firm British Life Sciences Pvt Ltd over violations involving infant food products.

The action was taken during an inspection at the company’s premises in Bengaluru as part of an enforcement drive aimed at ensuring the safety and compliance of infant food products.

According to FSSAI, a significant quantity of misbranded infant food products was found during the inspection. The products were seized in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Given the potential risks that non-compliant infant food products could pose to infants and young children, legal proceedings have also been initiated against the food business operator (FBO).