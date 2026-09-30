FSSAI suspends Seven Seas Hospitality licence over food safety violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality with immediate effect following serious food safety violations identified during an inspection.

Seven Seas Hospitality is an Indian hospitality and event management company based in New Delhi, known for luxury banqueting, catering and operating the Seven Seas Hotel in Rohini, Delhi.

In a social media post on Wednesday, FSSAI said it had suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality after finding “serious non-compliances” during an inspection of its food premises. The food regulator also directed the company to cease all food business activities during the suspension period.

Poor hygiene, deteriorated food found FSSAI said the inspection found poor hygiene and sanitation conditions, including water stagnation, foul odour, filth and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas. The regulator also found deteriorated food materials, including fungal growth on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery and cashew nuts. Rotten capsicums and blackened, degraded cooking oil were also found during the inspection. Food storage deficiencies flagged The inspection also identified serious deficiencies in food storage, including inadequate segregation of meat and vegetarian food. FSSAI said improper meat storage was observed, along with condensation dripping onto food items in cold storage units. Pest-control lapses Major infrastructure and pest-control deficiencies were also observed, according to FSSAI. These included refrigeration leakage, excessive ice deposition, plaster flaking, inadequate cold storage, poor ventilation and lighting, as well as the presence of cockroaches and house flies.