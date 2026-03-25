Fullife Healthcare raises Rs 300 crore from Elev8 Venture Partners

Fullife Healthcare, a consumer health and wellness company, has raised ₹300 crore from Elev8 Venture Partners and its limited partners in a Series D funding round.

The round marks Elev8’s first investment in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space.

The company said the capital will be used to accelerate growth across its brands — Fast&Up, Chicnutrix and NightOut — which together offer over 100 stock keeping units across hydration, metabolic health, sports nutrition and beauty wellness.

“The company has been profitable, and the investment will support its next phase of growth in the rapidly expanding health and wellness category,” it said in a statement.

Fullife plans to expand its portfolio into areas such as digestive health, sleep support and protein-based nutrition to strengthen its presence in the broader wellness ecosystem. Its strategy is centred on building a “from India, for India, for global markets” platform, with a focus on strengthening distribution, expanding retail presence and improving consumer access through digital channels. The company is already present in over 40 countries through its brands and is looking to accelerate growth in key international markets, including the UK, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the United States. It is also investing in manufacturing scale, product innovation and new delivery formats to enhance consumer experience.