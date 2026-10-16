Fund managers halt inflows after Supreme Court ruling on Yes Bank bonds

By Divya Patil and Saikat Das

Some money managers in India have suspended purchases in their debt and retirement funds on the expectation that the value of Yes Bank Ltd.’s riskier bonds they hold would rise after the nation’s top court ruled in favor of investors.

The judgment could increase the market value of those bonds and, in turn, the funds’ net asset values, prompting Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. to halt fresh investments. Both fund managers are reviewing the judgment and are awaiting clarity on how the bonds would be valued.

The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the permanent write-off of the so-called Additional Tier 1 bonds during a government-backed rescue in 2020, raising the prospect of new liabilities for the private lender. The move, the first of its kind in India, wiped out ₹8,415 crore ($888 million) of Yes Bank bonds held by investors.

The verdict marks a win for the holders of the AT1 bonds. While Yes Bank shares have tumbled after the court ruling, holders of these bonds are bracing for a windfall after these were marked down to zero following the restructuring six years ago. “Investors holding these bonds are set to earn a bonanza, a windfall profit. That’s because Yes Bank will now have to pay them the principal and all the interest because of the ruling,” said Suresh Darak, founder of FixedIQ.com, a bond data aggregator. AT1 bonds count as banks’ regulatory capital but can be written off when specified loss-absorption triggers are breached, including when a lender becomes nonviable. They rank below other debt instruments in the event of a bank failure, exposing investors to potentially substantial losses.