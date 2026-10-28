Gail to invest $63 million in heating unit at Ratnagiri LNG terminal

Gail India is investing ₹600 crore ($63.1 ​million) to build a heating ​unit at its Ratnagiri LNG ‌terminal to help it gasify the super-chilled fuel, the company's business development director told reporters on Wednesday.

The facility, due to be completed by June 2027, will enable the company to run the LNG terminal at its full capacity ‌of 5 million tons per annum, RK Singhal said at an industry event.

The facility is operating at about 50% capacity as the heating unit is not ready, ​Singhal said.

The Ratnagiri facility was generating heat through the ‌waste of a power plant operated by another entity ​to ‌gasify the fuel. That plant is not ‌functional now, he said.