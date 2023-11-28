Home / Companies / News / Garuda Aerospace secures 2nd type certificate for medium category drones

Garuda Aerospace secures 2nd type certificate for medium category drones

The certificate for the medium category drones marks a pivotal step in propelling Garuda Aerospace to new heights of growth and scalability

Press Trust of India Chennai
The certification showcases Garuda Aerospace's dedication to pioneering advancements in UAV tech. (Representative image)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has secured the second type certificate for medium category drones from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the company said on Tuesday.

The certificate for the medium category drones marks a pivotal step in propelling Garuda Aerospace to new heights of growth and scalability, company founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

The certification showcases Garuda Aerospace's dedication to pioneering advancements in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle technology, reinforcing its commitment to meeting stringent regulatory standards.

"We are pleased to receive a second Type Certificate for our Medium Category Drones from DGCA. Securing this second type certificate for our medium category drones mark a pivotal step in propelling Garuda Aerospace to new heights of growth and scalability," Jayaprakash said in a statement.

Topics :drone industryDrones

