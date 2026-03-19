Gas-based power plants may not be viable in current conditions: NTPC

Gas-based power generation assets are increasingly proving impractical, and current conditions have further reinforced that gas-based systems may not be viable, NTPC Chairman Gurdeep Singh said on Thursday. He referred to the West Asia crisis, which has led to concerns over gas availability for low-priority sectors.

Singh also referred to concerns over running thermal power projects at a low plant load factor (PLF) to provide flexibility for renewable energy generation. "Going forward, we need to consider alternatives. This could include developing plants specifically designed for flexibility, such as subcritical units that can be ramped up and down or started and stopped daily," Singh said, speaking at the Bharat Electricity Summit.

He added that instead of forcing existing plants to operate at flexible load, which they were not designed for, the focus should be on building new, flexible power units. Smaller units designed for such flexibility could also be grouped together for efficient operation, he said. "There are now clear signals that operating at such reduced levels is beginning to impact reliability and availability. If this continues, we may eventually be forced to take some of these machines out of operation, which would be counterproductive," Singh said. He also said that while NTPC has managed to bring operations of thermal projects down to 55 per cent, it has strongly represented that going below this level would be costly, not just financially but also in terms of power availability.

Business Standard had reported last month that NTPC Ltd has raised serious concerns over damage caused to its thermal power plants due to flexible and two-shift operations required for integrating renewable energy (RE) capacity into the grid. Singh also said that nuclear power is a necessity for India but the cost of generation is much higher, in the range of Rs 17–20 per unit. "Once the supply chain is established and when large-scale and bulk orders start, prices will come down. Unlike other power-generating stations, we have to do a lot of studies (for nuclear projects), which take 1–2 years, and the site has to be approved by AERB. It is a rigorous process. States need to come forward," he said.