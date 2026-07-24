Adani Group denies airline launch reports, rules out aviation entry

Adani Enterprises on Friday said it is not considering any plan to enter the airline business, dismissing recent media reports and market speculation.

In an exchange filing, the company said it is "not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business", rejecting reports that claimed it was looking to expand into commercial aviation.

"We would like to categorically deny recent media reports and market speculation suggesting that the Company is planning to launch an airline. The reports are entirely baseless and factually incorrect," the company said.

The clarification follows reports that the Adani Group was exploring changes to existing rules that stop operators of Delhi and Mumbai airports from owning more than a 10 per cent stake in a scheduled airline.

While the group has ruled out plans to start an airline, it already has a major presence in India's aviation sector through its airport business. The Adani Group has continued to expand its airport business. Last month, Adani Airports announced plans to invest more than $2 billion in airport-linked commercial developments at six locations across India. The projects will include hotels, retail spaces and office complexes as part of a broader strategy to build business hubs around airports. Adani's presence across sectors The group entered the airport business in 2019 and now operates eight airports across India through Adani Enterprises. These include Mumbai, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports. Adani Enterprises also has businesses in roads, real estate and infrastructure.