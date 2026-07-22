GCPL invests ₹200 crore in subsidiary Godrej Pet Care via rights issue

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) invested ₹200 crore in its subsidiary, Godrej Pet Care, on July 22 by subscribing to equity shares offered through a rights issue. The investment is aimed at funding Godrej Pet Care's business operations, growth plans and capital requirements, GCPL said in a stock exchange filing.

"The investment is expected to support and strengthen the company's presence in the rapidly growing pet care category, which is a strategic growth area," the filing said.

The company subscribed to 1.6 crore (1,61,29,032) fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each, issued by Godrej Pet Care on a rights basis, at a premium of ₹114 per equity share, for an aggregate consideration of ₹200 crore.