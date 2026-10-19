Gen Z makes up 52% of Amazon's fashion and beauty customer base in India

GenZ consumers are emerging as a key driver of Amazon’s festival season growth, currently accounting for nearly 52 per cent of the ecommerce platform’s fashion and beauty customer base, according to Nikhil Sinha, director of Amazon Fashion.

“One reason the festive sales are going very well for us is GenZ customers… GenZ is no longer a segment that you have to think about as an afterthought. They are actually our largest customer base,” he told Business Standard.

The shift is also reflected in the adoption of Amazon’s conversational shopping assistant Rufus, which helps customers discover products. According to Sinha, GenZ customers make up one in three customers who engage with Rufus.

It is emerging as a dominant consumer group on various ecommerce platforms. For instance, they accounted for nearly 50 per cent of Flipkart's fashion audience, with growth led by the cohort rising 25 per cent year-on-year. During the ongoing festival season, Amazon is also seeing a sharp shift towards premium products. Premium brands now account for one in five rupees spent on Amazon, compared with one in ten last year, taking their share of sales to 20 per cent. Amazon has also offered more than 50 premium brands this year, including Nike, Fabindia and Gap. The ecommerce platform recorded 440 million customer visits in the first phase of its festive sale, with 70 per cent of visits coming from outside the top nine metros. Sinha said that for the first time, non-metros accounted for more than half of fashion and beauty orders, at around 51-52 per cent. “We are seeing non-metros continue to grow 1.5-2 times faster.”

Fashion and beauty have emerged as significant contributors to the marketplace’s festival performance. One in three products sold on Amazon during the initial festival period belonged to these categories, with the company selling around 150,000 products within the segment every hour. The categories are also important customer-acquisition channels. Sinha said that four of Amazon’s top five categories for attracting new customers fall within the broader fashion and beauty segment, including beauty, apparel, footwear, jewellery and fashion accessories. The two categories together accounted for approximately half of new customers during the initial phase of the festival sale, Sinha said. The appeal of these categories lies partly in their relatively accessible entry price points. “First-time online shoppers may begin with a face cream, makeup product, T-shirt, salwar suit or saree before expanding into other categories.”